Neuromorphic Chip Market: Development Factors and Investment Analysis by Leading Manufacturers

market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints and opportunities is included in the purview of the report. Market dynamics are the distinctive factors which impact the market growth, thereby helping to understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2015 to 2023, along with offering an inclusive study of the neuromorphic chips market.

Major market players in this market are Intel Corp. (U.S), Qualcomm Inc.(U.S), International Business Machine Corporation (U.S), General Vision Inc.(U.S), Brain Corporation (U.S), HRL Laboratories LLC (U.S), Vicarious FPC Inc.(U.S), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S), Hewlett Packard Corp.(U.S) and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea) among others.

The Neuromorphic Chip market has been segmented as:

Global Neuromorphic Chip Market: By Function

Signal processing

Data processing

Image recognition

Others

Global Neuromorphic Chip Market: By Application

Defense and Aerospace

Automotive

Medical

Industrial

Others

Global Neuromorphic Chip Market, by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

