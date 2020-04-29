Neuromodulation Devices Market 2020-2026 Updates || Leading Players – Abbott.; Soterix Medical Inc; Synapse Biomedical Inc.; ReShape Lifesciences, Inc.; Bioness Inc.

Global neuromodulation devices market is set witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising cases of neurological disorders and miniaturization of devices are the factor for the market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global neuromodulation devices market are Medtronic; Boston Scientific Corporation; Nevro Corp.; NeuroSigma, Inc; NeuroPace, Inc.; Abbott.; Soterix Medical Inc; Synapse Biomedical Inc.; ReShape Lifesciences, Inc.; Bioness Inc.; Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA; LivaNova PLC; Neuronetics; Cyberonics, Inc; Neuromod; Axonics Modulation Tech; The Magstim Company Limited; Sooma Oy; CVRx; Helius Medical Technologies; WISE Srl; among others.

Market Definition: Global Neuromodulation Devices Market

Neuromodulation is a prolific technology that uses electricity or chemical agents in the body to stimulate specific neurological sites or alter nerve activity. They are widely used for the treatment of condition such as epilepsy, Parkinson disease, dystonia and other. Mostly neuromodulation devices use electrical stimulation. These devices are widely used in application such as spinal cord stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, gastric electrical stimulation, transcutaneous electric nerve stimulation among others.

Segmentation: Global Neuromodulation Devices Market

Neuromodulation Devices Market : By Product Type

Internal Neuromodulation

External Neuromodulation

Neuromodulation Devices Market : By End- User

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

Neuromodulation Devices Market : By Application

Spinal Cord Stimulation

Deep Brain Stimulation

Sacral Nerve Stimulation

Vagus Nerve Stimulation

Gastric Electrical Stimulation

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation

Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

Respiratory Electrical Stimulation

Neuromodulation Devices Market : By Biomaterial

Metallic Biomaterials

Polymeric Biomaterials

Ceramic Biomaterials

Neuromodulation Devices Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Neuromodulation Devices Market:

In October 2018, Heraeus Medical Components announced the acquisition of Evergreen Medical Technologies. This acquisition will help the company so they can provide different neuromodulation solutions to its medical device customers. With this acquisition, they can enhance their supply chain and provide cost effective solution to market

In July 2016, Boston Scientific announced the acquisition Cosman Medical so they can enhance their neuromodulation portfolio. This will help the company to provide better treatment for the chronic diseases and also provide access to the Cosman’s radiofrequency ablation systems which is specially designed for neurosurgery and pain management. This will expand the Boston portfolio and will strengthen their market position

Neuromodulation Devices Market Drivers

Technological advancement in neuromodulation devices will drive the market growth

Increasing number of clinical trial worldwide also acts as a market driver

Rising aging population is another factor boosting the market growth

Increasing approval rate of neurostimulators will also contribute as a factor for this market growth

Neuromodulation Devices Market Restraints

Lack of skilled and trained professional will restrict the growth of this market in the forecast period

High investment cost will also hamper the market growth

Unfavorable repayment policies will also impede the growth of this market

Competitive Analysis:

Global neuromodulation devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of neuromodulation devices market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global neuromodulation devices market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

