Network monitoring market : Industry Insights, Major Key Players and Current Trends Analysis

Global network monitoring market is valued approximately USD 1.80 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.90 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Network monitoring solutions helps to assist in managing and monitoring the flow of traffic and examining it for any abnormalities that can affect the network availability, performance and security. Further, advancement in technology has led to an enhanced adoption of connected devices, voice over internet Protocol (VOIP) and cloud due to which the traffic on the network has increased tremendously, slowing down the overall network functioning speed. As a result, the need for network monitoring is observed thereby, contributing towards the growth of the market. However, availability of free network traffic tools such as Cacti and Nagios Core impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global network monitoring market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising adoption of new data center technologies and increasing IT capacity requirements. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing penetration of internet and growing number of small and medium-sized enterprises are contributing towards the growth of the Asia-Pacific.

Market player included in this report are:

Gigamon

IBM

Ixia

Viavi

Apcon

Garland Technology

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Cisco

Broadcom

Big Switch Networks

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Network Tap

Data Monitoring Switch

By Bandwidth:

1 & 10 Gbps

40 Gbps

100 Gbps

By Technology:

Ethernet

Fiber Optic

Infiband

By End-user Industry:

Enterprises

Telecommunications Industry

Government Organizations

Cloud Service Providers

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

