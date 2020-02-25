Network Forensics Market Growth to be Fuelled by Advancements in Technology2018 – 2028

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Network Forensics market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Global Network Forensics Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is an intuitive and exhaustive study on the current and future prospects of the global Network Forensics industry. The key insights are elucidated as under:

The report postulates key numbers on the market status of the Network Forensics market manufacturers and is a reliable and valuable source of market intelligence for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides an intrinsic overview of the industry including its market definition, market overview and market executive summary.

The report depicts an in-depth analysis on the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, of leading stakeholders in the Network Forensics market

The Network Forensics market is further scrutinized through the SWOT analysis of key players for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report also brings forth important trends in the Network Forensics market that are changing the dynamics of the market.

A detailed scrutiny of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics of Network Forensics market helps stakeholders take strategic decisions

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: machine segment, product type segment, end use segment and regional segment.

Competitive landscape of Network Forensics market has tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 players and provides a dashboard view of their strategies and intensity mapping.

competitive landscape is the espousal of strategic partnerships and collaborations. For example, a leading industrial cyber security company offering cyber solutions to OT infrastructures, CyberX, announced its partnership with T-Systems and Deutsche Telekom in April 2017. The common objective of these companies is to ensure that critical industrial infrastructures are unaffected by advanced cyber-attacks. T-Systems, a major subsidiary of Deutsche Telecom, caters to prominent IT service providers such as Royal Dutch Shell, Daimler, BP, and Volkswagen.

Global Network Forensics Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe can be the key segments of the global market for network forensics. North America might emerge as the largest market in terms of revenue over the forecast period. The existence of a large number of market players in this region will assist growth. The presence of innumerable small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia Pacific is likely to catalyze growth in the region. The need to protect critical data from advanced persistent threats (ATPs) in highly industrialized nations such as the U.S., Germany, Russia, China, India, Singapore, Australia, France, Italy, and Spain can spawn the growth of the market.

Global Network Forensics Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the prominent players operating in the global market for network forensics are Symantec Corporation, NIKSUN, IBM Corporation, EMC RSA, NETSCOUT Systems, Viavi Solutions, FireEye, LogRhythm, Savvius, and Cisco Systems.

Strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions have been adopted by several market players in order to cater to the needs of a larger clientele. For instance, Demisto, Inc., a company innovating security operations technology and ProtectWise TM, a firm that offers unlimited forensic exploration, pervasive visibility, and automated threat detection, entered a strategic partnership in March 2017.

For regional segment, the following regions in the Network Forensics market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

