Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Network Attached Storage (NAS) Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market was valued at USD 15.53 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 60.81 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.62% from 2018 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=6391&utm_source=NPN&utm_medium=007

The main companies operating in the Network Attached Storage (NAS) market are listed in the report.

NETGEAR

Synology

(Taiwan)

Western Digital Corporation

QNAP Systems

(Taiwan) Buffalo Americas

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company

Hitachi Data Systems Corporation

Seagate Technology PLC.

Dell EMC