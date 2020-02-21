Network Analytics Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Network Analytics Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Network Analytics Market was valued at USD 976.90 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 7,133.90 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24.85% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=24997&utm_source=ITN&utm_medium=002

The main companies operating in the Network Analytics market are listed in the report.

IBM Corporation

Accenture PLC

Cisco Systems

Brocade Communications Systems

Bradford Networks

Juniper Networks

Alcatel-Lucent

Tibco Software

SAS Institute