NEO-BANKING MARKET SIZE BY MODALITY, END USERS, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025

Neo bank provides a complete range of banking solutions to the customers without having any physical offices or branch. While challenger banks are comparatively small retail banks which are established to compete for business with large, long-established national banks. The global neo-banking market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 46.23% from 2018 to 2025.

Download Sample Copy of Neobanking Market @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2588906

Cost-effective banking, fast servicing, provision of advance banking features, healthy interest rates, and customer convince are prominent drivers of the neo-banking market. Moreover, increased penetration of internet and mobile devices has boosted the market potential for neo banks globally. Increasing investment within neo-baking sector would help the market to sustain healthy growth rates in the next couple of years. For instance, Atom Bank, one of the top player in neo-baking sector received a 45-million-pound investment from the Spanish bank BBVA in January 2016. However, security and privacy of the data might hamper the market growth.

The report profiles the following companies, which includes:

Atom Bank

Fidor Bank Ag

Monzo Bank Limited

Movencorp

Mybank

N26

Pockit Limited

Simple Finance Technology Corporation

Ubank Limited

Webank

Browse Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-neobanking-market-2018-2025

Market Segments:

By type, the neo-banking market is segmented as neo-banks and challenger banks. Neo-banks are aggressively marketing their products and reaching a vast consumer base. However, challenger banks are focused on acquiring small and medium enterprises. Geographically the market concentrated over Europe. Growing consumer base and adoption of neo banking would drive the European neo-baking market. For instance, in 2015, challenger banks supplied over 200,000 UK consumers with mortgages and held a 20% share of the UK’s small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) gross lending, providing new loans and overdrafts to around 50,000 SMEs. North America is a second largest market for neo banking owing to increasing adoption of neo banks by America people.

By Type

Neo Bank

Challenger Bank

By Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Rest of the World

Key Highlights:

Visualize the composition of the Neo-banking market across each indication, in terms of type and applications, highlighting the key commercial assets and players.

Identify commercial opportunities in Neo-banking by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the Neo-banking market – level 4/5 segmentation

PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study

Product mapping in excel for the key Neo-banking products of all major market players

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2588906

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9120641 01019

Email id: [email protected]