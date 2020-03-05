Neo and Challenger Bank Market Huge Demand in Worldwide | Profiling Global Players- Atom Bank, Movencorp, Simple Finance Technology, Fidor Group, N26, Pockit, Ubank, Monzo Bank, MyBank (Alibaba Group)

“ Latest Summary of Neo and Challenger Bank Market

Neo and Challenger Bank are fintech based financial providers that provided services digitally, includes companies that applied for their own banking license (categorized as Challenger Banks). and companies that partnered with a traditional bank to provide those financial services (categorized as Neo banks).

Existing neo and Challenger banks have set up marketplaces to provide customer-centric products as part of their collective mission to provide more than a digital version of traditional banking. The marketplaces may be in their infancy, but they are growing in terms of the products they offer and level of integrations. In doing so, neo and Challenger banks will service a far wider segment of customers than a traditional bank as they vie to become the centre of solving the wider customer need.

Neo and Challenger Bank market is developing unbalanced based on regions. In 2018, Europe is holding the largest market share for Neo and Challenger Bank market due to its active and booming banking service market. U.S., China, India and other Asia countries are expected to witness higher growth rates on account of relaxations in regulatory requirements, high penetration of internet and smartphones, and large untapped consumer base in these countries.

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are: Atom Bank, Movencorp, Simple Finance Technology, Fidor Group, N26, Pockit, Ubank, Monzo Bank, MyBank (Alibaba Group), Holvi Bank, WeBank (Tencent Holdings Limited), Hello Bank, Koho Bank, Rocket Bank, Soon Banque, Digibank, Timo, Jibun, Jenius, K Bank, Kakao Bank, Starling Bank, Tandem Bank,

The Important Type Coverage in the Market are Neobanks, Challenger Banks,

Market Segment by Applications, covers Personal Consumers, Business Organizations,

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

