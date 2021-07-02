Nematicides Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Nematicides Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Nematicides Market was valued at USD 989.50 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1,304.67 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.12% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Nematicides market are listed in the report.

Bayer Cropscience AG

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Syngenta AG

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions (Makhteshim-Agan)

Valent USA

BASF SE

The DOW Chemical Company

Monsanto Company

FMC Corporation