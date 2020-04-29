Neglected Tropical Diseases Treatment Market 2020 – 2026 Updates || Leading Players – Themis Bioscience GmbH, Novartis AG, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Zydus Cadila, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Global neglected tropical diseases treatment market is market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.Recent approval, launches of novel treatment and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global neglected tropical diseases treatment market are Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Moderna, Valneva SE, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, Insud Pharma group, Humanigen, Inc, Savant HWP, Inc, Bayer AG, Eisai Co., Ltd, Oblita Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Themis Bioscience GmbH, Novartis AG, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Zydus Cadila, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Veru Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, and others

Market definition, market segmentation, key developments in the market, competitive analysis and research methodology are the major topics covered in this Neglected Tropical Diseases Treatment market document which are thoroughly studied with the best tools and techniques. This market report consists of historic data along with future forecast and detailed analysis on a global and regional level. The insights will guide for an actionable ideas, better decision-making and better business strategies. The scope of this Global Neglected Tropical Diseases Treatment business report can also be extended from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players, cost and profit of the specified market regions.

Market Definition: Global Neglected Tropical Diseases Treatment Market

Neglected tropical diseases is defined as diverse and heterogeneous group of communicable diseases that prevails in the tropical and subtropical conditions with approximately 149 countries

According to the statistics published by the National Organization for Rare Disorders, Inc, familial Mediterranean fever is more prevalent in the south-eastern Mediterranean area with the estimated annual prevalence of (1/200-1/1000). Growing government support and rise in special designation from the regulatory authorities is driving the market growth.

Segmentation: Global Neglected Tropical Diseases Treatment Market

Neglected Tropical Diseases Treatment Market : By Disease Type

Mediterranean Fever

Ebola Virus Infection

Chagas Disease

Zika Virus Infection

Chikungunya

Others

Neglected Tropical Diseases Treatment Market : By Treatment Type

Drugs

Vaccine

Neglected Tropical Diseases Treatment Market : By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Neglected Tropical Diseases Treatment Market : By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Neglected Tropical Diseases Treatment Market : By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Neglected Tropical Diseases Treatment Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Neglected Tropical Diseases Treatment Market Drivers

Growing prevalence of infections in tropical and subtropical origin including North African, Jewish, Arab, Armenian, Turkish, Greek or Italian ancestry is driving the growth of this market.

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Increase in special designation from the regulatory authority is propelling the growth of this market

Neglected Tropical Diseases Treatment Market Restraints

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Key Developments in the Neglected Tropical Diseases Treatment Market:

In March 2017, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED entered into research collaboration with Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi) to develop the drugs for Chagas disease and leishmaniasis. This collaboration will improve the access to disease specific novel treatment for neglected tropical diseases including Chagas disease and leishmaniasis.

In September 2016, Novartis AG has received three simultaneous approvals for the expanded use of Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker for the treatment of three distinct types of Periodic Fever Syndromes including Tumor Necrosis Factor-Receptor Associated Periodic Syndrome (TRAPS), Hyperimmunoglobulin D Syndrome (HIDS)/Mevalonate Kinase Deficiency (MKD) and Familial Mediterranean Fever (FMF). This drug has also received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA. The expanded approval of Ilaris represents transformative treatments to patients with a high medical need.

Neglected Tropical Diseases Treatment Market : Competitive Analysis

Global neglected tropical diseases treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global neglected tropical diseases treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Opportunities in the Neglected Tropical Diseases Treatment Market Report :-

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the Neglected Tropical Diseases Treatment Market report. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Global.

