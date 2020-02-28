Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Market Size, Share Analysis by Services, Technique, Design and Application Forecast by 2143

The global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Each segment of the Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Vishay

Panasonic

Murata

TDK

Abracon

AVX

Amphenol

Honeywell

KOA Speer

IXYS

US Sensor

TE Connectivity

Ametherm

Wavelength Electronics

DXM

Semitec

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Zero Power Sensing

Temperature Measurement

Segment by Application

Digital Electronics (SMPS, Computer, Handset)

Industrial Electronics (Ballasts and Motors)

Others

Each market player encompassed in the Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.

