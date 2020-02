Negative-pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices Market Qualitative Insight, Consumption Growth Rate, Analysis by Key Players

Global Negative-pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market: Overview

The global negative-pressure wound therapy devices market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, application, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global negative-pressure wound therapy devices market.

Global Negative-pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market: Key Segments

In terms of product, the global negative-pressure wound therapy devices market has been segmented into single-use NPWT devices and conventional NPWT devices. Based on application, the market has been divided into diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, burn wounds, surgical wounds, and others. Based on end-user, the global market has been classified into hospital & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and homecare settings. The hospital & clinics segment is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The market has been analyzed based on price variations, technology trend, and presence of key players. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Negative-pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global negative-pressure wound therapy devices market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East (South Africa, GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles the major players in the market in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the global negative-pressure wound therapy devices market include SMITH AND NEPHEW, KCI (ACELITY), Cardinal Health, PAUL HARTMANN, ConvaTec Inc., DeRoyal, Genadyne Biotechnologies, Inc., Medela, Inc. ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Talley Group Ltd, and Lohmann & Rauscher.

The global Negative-Pressure wound therapy devices market has been segmented as follows:

Global Negative-pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market, by Product

Single-use NPWT Devices

Conventional NPWT Devices

Global Negative-pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market, by Application

Diabetic foot ulcers

Pressure ulcers

Venous leg ulcers

Burn wounds

Surgical wounds

Others

Global Negative-pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market, by End-user

Hospital & Clinics

Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs)

Homecare settings

Global Negative-pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market, by Region

North America

US.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC Countries

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

