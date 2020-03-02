Near Patient Molecular Solution Market Detailed Analysis, Growth Factors, Top Key Companies, Trends, Developments and Forecast 2020-2026

Near Patient Molecular Solution Market Research Report 2020, is mostly driven by the improved taking on of Near Patient Molecular Solution across small and medium-sized enterprises. Worldwide Near Patient Molecular Solution Market quantifying the talk on those players at the interval. The report figures the limits and strong points of the players. To begin with the Near Patient Molecular Solution Market report which covers market characteristics, industry structure and comitative landscape, the problems, desire concepts, along with business strategies market effectiveness.

Near patient molecular solution, also called point-of-care diagnosis, is a technology that helps diagnose and monitor health at the convenience of the patient. There are various innovations in healthcare such as basic health monitoring smartphone apps, wearable devices, and biosensors, which provide ease to patient in monitoring their health. The motive is to provide patients with easy access to testing solutions, with quick turnaround time and accurate results as opposed to that offered by conventional lab-based tests.

Market Competition by Top Key Players/Manufacturers: Zoetis Inc., Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Virbac Group, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Elanco, Vetoquinol, and Bimeda Animal Health.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

On the basis of technology, the near patient molecular solution market is segmented as follows:

PCR based : Idylla is a real-time PCR-based molecular diagnostic system designed in such a way that physicians have fast access to highly reliable clinical molecular diagnostic information. Treatments become more targeted to individual patient through personalized medicine.

Genetic Sequencing based : Platforms are available that enables genetic sequencing and analysis of DNA data at point of care with high accuracy. Rapid DNA analysis is expected to gain traction in the near future.

Hybridization based : Peptide nucleic acid (PNA) molecular beacon probe is used to quantify 16SrRNA of specific populations in RNA extract of environmental samples.

On the basis of application, the global near patient molecular solution market is segmented as infectious diseases testing kits, pregnancy and fertility kits, hematology testing kits, urinalysis testing kits, and glucose monitoring kits. Infectious disease kits are further sub-segmented into tuberculosis, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis, and malaria.

