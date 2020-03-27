Near Field Communication (NFC) Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019–2030

Companies profiled in this report include Broadcom, Inc., DeviceFidelity, Inc., Gemalto N.V., Visa, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Identive Group, Inc., On Track Innovations (OTI) Ltd., and Infineon Technologies.

The global NFC market is categorized into the following segments:

Near Field Communication Market, by Product Type

NFC Controller ICs (Chips)

NFC Tags

NFC Readers

NFC Secure Element

Near Field Communication Market, by Application

Payment

Ticketing

Booking

Data Sharing

Service

Authentication and Access Control

Healthcare

Games and Toys

Others (smart advertising and NFC based location services)

Near Field Communication Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Research objectives and Reason to procure this report:-

To study and analyze the global consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type, and application, history data from 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Near Field Communication (NFC) Market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To better understand the industry leaders/manufacturers, by outlining and analyzing their sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the near future.

To receive comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the market growth (opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions, mergers in the market.

To strategically outline the key players in the market and extensively analyze their growth strategies.

