Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2018 – 2028

This report provides forecast and analysis of the global naturally derived sweeteners market. It provides historical data of 2013 along with estimated data for 2018, and forecast data up to 2028 in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (MT). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on the naturally derived sweeteners market globally. It includes drivers and restraints of the global naturally derived sweeteners market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities for naturally derived sweeteners products. It also includes value chain analysis. In order to provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and market key players and strategic overview. The dashboard provides a detailed comparison of naturally derived sweeteners producers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategy. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by product type, form, nature, end-use, sales channel, and region.

Through a detailed study of the market, our analysts have observed that the consumers’ increased preference for naturally derived sweeteners in the food and beverage segment is likely to result in several market entrants. The report further states that the future scope of naturally derived sweeteners such as stevia is anticipated to gain traction among its target consumers.

The report includes company profiles of key producers of naturally derived sweeteners and the revenue generated from the companies across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa. For analyzing the market size in terms of volume, the per capita consumption of naturally derived sweeteners in major consuming regions have been considered. The data modeling approach has been carried out by analyzing the total acreage of coconut, palm, monk fruit, stevia and other source crop planted, average yield, amount consumed directly v/s amount used for processing into extract used in the production of naturally derived sweeteners and its derivatives, etc. Weighted average selling price for naturally derived sweeteners was considered to estimate the market size of naturally derived sweeteners in major consuming countries. These prices were captured in their respective countries and then converted into USD to offer forecasts in one consistent currency standard.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, and Hoovers, and company annual reports and publications. The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market.

Some of the major companies operating in the global naturally derived sweeteners market analyzed are Tate & Lyle PLC, Cargill, Incorporated, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company, PureCircle Limited, Wisdom Natural Brands (SweetLeaf Stevia), Merisant Company, GLG Lifetech Corporation, Herboveda India Pvt. Ltd., Madhava Natural Sweeteners, among others.

Global Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market – By Product Type

Stevia

Palm Sugar

Coconut Sugar

Honey

Maple Syrup

Monk Fruit Sugar

Agave Syrup

Lucuma Fruit Sugar

Molasses

Natural Sweetener Blends

Global Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market – By Form

Powder

Liquid

Crystals

Global Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market – By Nature

Organic

Conventional

Global Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market – By End Use

Food

Bakery Goods

Sweet Spreads

Confectionery

Dairy Products

Canned Food

Others

Beverages

Carbonated Drinks

Fruit Drinks & Juice

Powdered Drinks and Mixes

Others

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Tabletop Sweetener

Global Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market – By Sales Channel

Direct

Indirect

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Retail Stores

Traditional Grocery Retailers

Online Retailers

Global Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market – By Region

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa

