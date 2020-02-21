Natural Language Processing Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Natural Language Processing Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Natural Language Processing Market was valued at USD 7.86 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 30.48 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.25% from 2017 to 2025.

The main companies operating in the Natural Language Processing market are listed in the report.

IBM Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company

Microsoft Corporation

Apple Incorporation

Dolbey Systems

Google

Netbase Solutions

SAS Instituite

Verint System

3M Company