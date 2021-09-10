Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Natural Language Generation (NLG) Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market was valued at USD 306 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1322.02 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.97 % from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Natural Language Generation (NLG) market are listed in the report.

Arria NLG

Yseop

Narrative Science

Automated Insights

Retresco GmbH

CoGenTex

Phrasetech

Veritone

NewsRx

Conversica