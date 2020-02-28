Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Reviewed in a New Study

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is an intuitive and exhaustive study on the current and future prospects of the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset industry. The key insights are elucidated as under:

The report postulates key numbers on the market status of the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market manufacturers and is a reliable and valuable source of market intelligence for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides an intrinsic overview of the industry including its market definition, market overview and market executive summary.

The report depicts an in-depth analysis on the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, of leading stakeholders in the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market

The Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market is further scrutinized through the SWOT analysis of key players for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report also brings forth important trends in the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market that are changing the dynamics of the market.

A detailed scrutiny of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market helps stakeholders take strategic decisions

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: machine segment, product type segment, end use segment and regional segment.

Competitive landscape of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market has tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 players and provides a dashboard view of their strategies and intensity mapping.

Key Trends

Some of the unique perceived benefits of narrowband IoT are that they consume lesser amounts of power, have superb range in closed areas and underground, can be easily outfitted in existing cellular network architecture, and provide network security and reliability. Because of these advantages they are seeing growing uptake and this in turn is boosting demand for narrowband IoT chipset. Besides, lower component costs too is proving beneficial for the market.

Drawbacks of the market are lack of standardization and steep cost of operating. However, the flourishing Internet of Things (IoT), which will likely have over 30 billion connections by 2020, as per IDC, will provide a major fillip to the market. As the market develops further, existing cellular networks may not be sufficient to service it. In fact, most of the newer IoT connections are industrial IoT (IIoT) solutions that require low power wide area (LPWA) technologies for effective connectivity. This is expected to majorly fuel demand for narrowband IoT chipsets.

Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market: Market Potential

The global market for narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) chipset can be segmented based on different parameters. By deployment-type, it can be divided into guard band, in-band, and standalone. Depending upon the type of device, it can be divided into trackers, alarms and detectors, smart appliances, wearable devices, smart meters, etc. Depending upon end-use, the market can be segmented into automation and transportation, agriculture, energy, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, safety and security, building automation, and infrastructure.

Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the main segments of the global market for narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) chipset are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America, among them, is expected to hold most of the share in the market in the years to come because of the thrust on building smart cities. Apart from that, copious number of communication networks on account of high Internet penetration is also expected to boost the market in the region. Going forward, Asia Pacific is also expected to emerge as an attractive market.

Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market: Competitive Analysis

Big names operating in the global market for narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) chipset market are U-Blox Holding AG, Vodafone Group PLC, MistBase AB, Ericsson, and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. The report furnishes valuable information on their big moves, key strategies and strengths, sales and revenues, and prospects going forward. It leverages market-leading analytical tools to help them understand where the opportunity lies for them and how best to avoid pitfalls.

For regional segment, the following regions in the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

