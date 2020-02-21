Narrowband IoT Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Narrowband IoT Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Narrowband IoT Market was valued at USD 175.5 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 34.8% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=7149&utm_source=NPN&utm_medium=007

The main companies operating in the Narrowband IoT market are listed in the report.

El Huawei Technologies

Qualcomm Technologies

Ericsson Corporation

Vodafone Group Plc

Nokia Corporation

SEQUANS Communications SA

Quectel Wireless Solutions Co.

ZTE Corporation

Sierra Wireless