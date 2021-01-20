Narrowband IoT Chipset Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Narrowband IoT Chipset Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Market was valued at USD 15.9 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 201.3 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 60.3% from 2018 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Narrowband IoT Chipset market are listed in the report.

U-Blox Holding AG

Qualcomm Incorporated

Ericsson

Vodafone Group PLC

Samsung Electronics

Huawei Technologies

Intel Corporation

Mist base Communication System

Verizon Communications

Nokia Corporation

Sequans Communications S.A.