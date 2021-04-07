N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market was valued at USD 565.87 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 936.16 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.51 % from 2018 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market are listed in the report.

BASF SE

Ashland

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Abtonsmart Chemical (Group)

Shandong Qingyun Changxin Chemical Science-Tech Co.

Puyang Guangming Chemicals Co.

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co.

Zhejiang Realsun Chemical Industry Co.