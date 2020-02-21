Mycoplasma Testing Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Mycoplasma Testing Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Mycoplasma TestingMarketwas valued at USD 465.30 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1337.73million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.45% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Mycoplasma Testing market are listed in the report.

Charles River Laboratories International

Merck KGaA

Lonza Group Roche Diagnostics (Division of F. Hoffman-LA Roche )

SGS S.A.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

American Type Culture Collection

Biounique Testing Laboratories

Invivogen

Promocell GmbH

Biological Industries Israel Beit Haemek Wuxi Apptec