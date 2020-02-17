Music Publishing Market: Europe Holds nearly 6.26% of Global Size, May Witness a Strong Growth Rate in Coming Years

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Music Publishing Market 2019-2025. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Music Publishing market. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: Universal Music Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Warner Music Group, BMG Rights Management, Kobalt Music & SONGS Music Publishing

The global Music Publishing market is valued at 4329.50 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 6943.14 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.08% between 2018 and 2022.

United States will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Music Publishing.

Europe also plays important roles in global market, with market size of 1470.22 million USD in 2017 and will be 2389.58 million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 6.26%.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

In-depth analysis of Global Music Publishing market segments by Types: Performance, Digital, Synchronization, Mechanical, Others

Regional Analysis for Global Music Publishing Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2018 to 2023 [** unless otherwise stated]

