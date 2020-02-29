Multiscreen Advertising Market By Type of Content (In page Executions, Pre or Mid Rolls, Overlays, In App), Platform (Television, Internet or Desktop or Laptop, Mobile or tablet, Gaming Consoles)

Pixels (Gravity4), Wayve, Yume, Smartclip, Tyroo, Amobee, Vibrant Media, Goldbach Video Network, Comcast Spotlight, Seachange, Imagine Communications are few of the players in the industry that are mentioned in the report.

Advertising has always been among the top in terms of budgets allocated by the companies and would continue to do so in order to be more competitive amidst today’s cut-throat competition. Traditional advertising spends were typically TV advertising or through print media in newspapers or posters. However, since the inception of video streaming platforms like YouTube and several social media sites through which ads can be viewed have given them new horizons of expansions. Smartphone explosion has called for an urgent need to rethink the spending on TV advertising and allocate the funds in areas that offer more ROI.

The Global Multiscreen Advertising Market is valued at USD XX.XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach a value of USD XX.XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a projected CAGR of 35.2 % during the forecast period of 2017 – 2022. Multi-screen advertising market can be segmented on the basis of ad placement (in-page executions, pre-mid rolls, overlays, in-app ads), by type of content (static, dynamic, interactive), by platform (internet, TV, mobile/tablet, gaming consoles), by region (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle-East & Africa, Latin America).

DRIVERS

Shifting trends towards mobile media consumption

Ability to target relevant or personalized ads

Ability to reach audience anywhere and anytime

RESTRAINTS

Intrusive nature of ads on user experience

Rising adoption of ad-blockers on devices

What the report offers

Market definition of the global multi-screen advertising market, along with identification of key drivers and restraints.

Market analysis for the global multi-screen advertising market, with region-specific assessments and competition analysis on a regional scale.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rising prospective opportunities and identification of key companies that can influence the market on a regional scale.

Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their strategic initiatives and market share.

Identification and analysis of the macro and micro factors that affect the global multi-screen advertising market on a global and regional scale.

A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information.

