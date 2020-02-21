Multiplex Assays Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Multiplex Assays Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global multiplex assaysmarket was valued at USD 2.61 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4.84millionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Multiplex Assays market are listed in the report.

Luminex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Illumina

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Qiagen N.V.

Abcam

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Merck KGAA

Seegene

Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC.