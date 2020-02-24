Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

The Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market studied was anticipated to grow with a CAGR of nearly 13.2%, during the forecast period. The major factors attributing to the growth of the market are a rise in the global prevalence of autoimmune disorders such as (RA) Rheumatoid Arthritis, Inflammatory Bowel Disorder, Crohn’s disease and cancers thus leading to the deaths coupled by the increased geriatric population causing global burden. For instance, according to American Cancer Society estimates for the year 2020 in the U.S., about 1,806,950 new cancer cases and 606,520 cancer deaths were estimated which is projected to be continued in future demanding efficient treatment, likely to fuel the demand for the global market. There are few more factors that play a pivotal role in taking the market to the next level such as approval of blockbuster products in recent years and strong pipeline which is expected to fuel the Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics across the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Autoimmune Diseases are Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market

– Autoimmune diseases dominate the market in the forecast period due to the global prevalence of various diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn’s disease, uveitis, and juvenile idiopathic arthritis. Also, the availability of products such as Humira, a fully human monoclonal antibody approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis fueling the market. On the other hand, the application of these therapeutics in the treatment of cancer is also increasing rapidly along with the rise in approvals and huge investments in the research activities contributing for the highest CAGR of the segment.

– Based on the end-user, hospitals account for the highest revenue in the market due to increased preference for the patients owing to the prevalence of hospital-associated cases in recent years. Furthermore, the manufacturers of these therapeutics manage to increase the access of their products to as many hospitals and patients as possible to meet their higher requirements fueling the growth of the segment and propelling the global monoclonal antibody therapeutics market revenue in the forecast period.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period.

North America is expected to dominate the overall monoclonal antibody therapeutics market throughout the forecast period. The dominance is due to several factors such as rise in geriatric population, increased healthcare expenditure, huge investments by the key players and continuous growth in R&D activities with the rise in application of these therapeutics in the treatment of various disorders such as (PCOS) polycystic ovary syndrome, breast cancers in the United States. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC report published in 2019, PCOS affects around 6% to 12% representing more than 5 million women of reproductive age and was identified as one of the most common causes of female infertility in the United States fueling the market. Furthermore, the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and well-established direct reimbursement policies are also expected to its significant share in the market revenue throughout the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Some prominent players are acquiring the other companies to consolidate their market positions across the globe and while others are launching new products. For instance, Daiichi Sankyo Company in January 2020 added another blockbuster product, ENHERTU (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki), in the U.S. to its existing portfolio of monoclonal antibody therapeutics with the accelerated approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2019. which is expected to boost the market furthermore throughout the forecast period. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Abbvie Inc, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc, and UCB Inc.

Companies Mentioned:

– UCB Inc

– Pfizer Inc

– Amgen Inc

– AbbVie Inc

– Johnson & Johnson

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

– Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals

– Novartis International AG

– Merck kGaA

– Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

