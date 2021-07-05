Molluscicides Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Molluscicides Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Molluscicides Market was valued at USD 569.9million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 811.1millionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Molluscicides market are listed in the report.

Lonza Group AG

Certis Europe

Bayer Cropscience AG

Doff Portland

BASF SE

W. Neudoff GmbH Kg

Adama Agricultural Solutions

De Sangosse SAS

American Vanguard Corporation