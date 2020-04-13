Molecular quality controls market : Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Industry Trends, Impact Factors, SWOT Analysis

Global molecular quality controls market is valued approximately USD 119.8 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.2 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Rising demand for external quality assessment and growing number of accredited clinical laboratories are some trends triggering the growth of the Molecular Quality Controls market over the forecast period. Global molecular quality control market is significantly driven by the government investments to promote clinical research. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that it has awarded 15 new clinical trial research grants totaling more than $22 million over the next four years to boost the development of products for patients with rare diseases.

These new grants were awarded to principal investigators from academia and industry across the country. As a result, the demand for molecular quality controls products would increase as these products are widely used to authenticate the accurate treatments of target disease owing to the rising awareness about health concerns, promoting the growth of the market across the globe over the forecast period. Furthermore, growing demand for multi-analyte controls offers lucrative growth prospects for the molecular quality controls market. However, high cost associated with the quality control is expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the molecular quality controls market is segmented into product, analyte type, application and end-user. The product segment of global molecular quality controls market is classified into independent controls and instrument-specific controls. On the basis of application segment, the market is diversified into infectious diseases, oncology, genetic testing and other applications of which oncology segment is expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment owing to the increasing research on cancer biomarkers, rising prevalence of cancer and growing focus on personalized medicine. The analyte segment includes single-analyte controls and multi-analyte controls of which multi-analyte controls is expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment due to increasing preference for multi-analyte controls for clinical as well as research applications due to the benefits associated with its use, such as time savings, cost-effectiveness and the availability of a wide range of formats that enhance flexibility for users. On the basis of end-user segment, the molecular quality controls market is diversified into clinical laboratories, hospitals, IVD manufacturers and contract research organizations, academic & research institutes and other end users.

The regional analysis of molecular quality controls market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America holds the leading position in molecular quality controls market owing to the well-established healthcare sector both in U.S and Canada, easy accessibility to technologically advanced products and presence of the large number of leading molecular quality control products manufacturers. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific is witnessed owing to high demand for the accurate and high-quality diagnostics tests from large patient population.

The leading market players mainly include-

*Seracare Life Sciences Inc.

*Thermo Fisher Scientific

*Bio-Rad Laboratories

*Microbiologics Inc.

*Zeptometrix

*Roche Diagnostics

*Abbott Laboratories

*Quidel

*Qnostics

*Maine Molecular Quality Controls Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

*Independent Controls

*Instrument-Specific Controls

o PCR

o DNA Sequencing & NGS

o Other Technologies

By Analyte Type:

*Single-Analyte Controls

*Multi-Analyte Controls

By Application:

*Infectious Diseases

*Oncology

*Genetic Testing

*Other Applications

By End -user:

*Clinical Laboratories

*Hospitals

*IVD Manufacturers and Contract Research Organizations

*Academic & Research Institutes

*Other End Users

By Regions:

*North America

o U.S.

o Canada

*Europe

o UK

o Germany

o ROE

*Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o ROAPEC

*LAMEA

o Brazil

o Mexico

*ROW

o Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Molecular Quality Controls Market in Market Study:

*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

*Venture capitalists

*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

*Third-party knowledge providers

*Investment bankers

*Investors

