Molecular Diagnostics Market: Industry Size, Growth, Revenue, Statistics and Forecast 2019-2026

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Molecular Diagnostics Market.

It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Molecular Diagnostics market. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Molecular Diagnostics market available in different regions and countries.

The authors of the report have segmented the global Molecular Diagnostics market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Molecular Diagnostics market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

The report also profiles the major players in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the Europe molecular diagnostics market report are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., PerkinElmer, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Tecan Group Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. among others.

The Molecular Diagnostics Market has been segmented as follows:

Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Product, Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (units) 2015-2025 Real Time- PCR Systems LightCycler 480 PCRmax Eco 48 Applied Biosystems 7900HT QuantStudio Real-Time PCR ViiA 7 Real-Time PCR C1000 Touch ABI StepOnePlus Real-Time PCR 5ABI 7500 AriaMx Real-time PCR System CFX Connect CFX384 Touch MiniOpticon Others Liquid Handling System epMotion Biomek Freedom EVO Tecan D300e Digital Dispenser Precision JANUS Others DNA Extraction System AutoMate Express QIAcube InnuPure VERSA chemagic Others



Molecular Diagnostics Market, by End-User, Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (units) 2015-2025 Hospitals Diagnostic Laboratories Academic and Research Institutes Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies



Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Country, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2015-2025 U.K. France Germany Italy Spain Rest of Europe



Molecular Diagnostics Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Molecular Diagnostics Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Molecular Diagnostics Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

