Molecular Diagnostics Market Demand Analysis 2019 to 2030 with Top Key Players Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton

Molecular diagnostics is a vital tool for the cost-effective, accurate, rapid, delivery of effective and safe therapy for many diseases. Increasing cases of hospital acquired infections and (add more drivers) have led to the growing need for molecular diagnostic in hospitals facilities. According to Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in 2017, Hospitals Acquired Infections (HAI) accounted for almost 1.7 million cases with 99,000 deaths every year in the U.S.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) now presents the updated research report on ‘Global Molecular Diagnostics Market 2030’ with deep analysis on major opportunities for the industry players, current trends and ongoing activities, and competitors’ information. Researchers have also highlighted information on product for a better picture to the end users. According to the report the global molecular diagnostics market was valued at over US$ 6 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a double digit in the forecasted period. The growth of this market can be attributed to the factors such as, growing number of infectious diseases, hospital acquired infections and various other diseases. It is anticipated to grow at a 8.7% CAGR from 2019 to 2030. Some Of The Major Players in The Molecular Diagnostics Market: Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Illumina, QIAGEN N.V., Danaher Corporation, Hologic, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, and Biomerieux SA., among others.

Technology Advancements; Creating Newer Opportunities

Technological advancements in the field of molecular diagnostics are expected to drive the market as they allow greater portability, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness. For instance, the introduction of MinION, by Nanopore Technologies offers an affordable and portable sequencer, catering to the users in point-of-care facilities and small peripheral laboratories, which is expected to boost the growth of global molecular diagnostics market.

Similarly, better throughput, improvement in nanotechnology and the introduction of point of care devices are supporting the growth molecular diagnostics as a transformative procedure.

Table of Contents

GLOBAL MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT & SERVICES Introduction & Definition Kits & Reagents Instruments Services GLOBAL MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNOLOGY Introduction PCR Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology NGS & DNA Sequencing In-situ Hybridization Other Technologies GLOBAL MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Introduction Infectious Diseases Oncology Genetic Testing Other Applications GLOBAL MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Introduction Academic Institutes & Research Centers Hospitals & Clinics Other End User

