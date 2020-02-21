Molecular Diagnostics Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Molecular Diagnostics Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 6.12 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 12.93 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.67% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Molecular Diagnostics market are listed in the report.

Abbott Laboratories

Qiagen N.V.

Roche Diagnostics

Hologic

Grifols

Siemens Healthcare

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Beckman Coulter (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

BiomÃ©rieux Sa