Molded Pulp Packaging Market Shows strong Growth | Huhtamaki; UFP Technologies, Inc.; Thermoform Engineered Quality LLC; Eco-Products, Inc.; others

Global molded pulp packaging market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 4.83 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing growth in the consumption of sustainable packaging solutions/methods from various end-use industries.

The Major players profiled in this report include Brødrene Hartmann A/S; Huhtamaki; UFP Technologies, Inc.; Thermoform Engineered Quality LLC; Eco-Products, Inc.; Pro-Pac Packaging Group Pty Ltd; AmerCareRoyal; Fabri-Kal; Henry Molded Products Inc.; EnviroPAK; Pacific Pulp Molding, Inc.; Cascades inc.; Sabert Corporation; ProtoPak Engineering Corporation; CELLULOSES DE LA LOIRE; Atlantic Pulp; Sealed Air; TRIDAS; KEIDING INC.; Unified Packaging Solutions Pvt. Ltd.; FiberCel; Sustainable Packaging Industries; Berkley among others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Molded Pulp Packaging Market Segments

Molded Pulp Packaging Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2019 – 2016

Molded Pulp Packaging Market Size & Forecast 2019 to 2026

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Molded Pulp Packaging Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Molded Pulp Packaging Market Drivers and Restraints

Competitive Rivalry-: The Molded Pulp Packaging report incorporates the detailed analysis of the leading organizations and their thought process and what are the methodologies they are adopting to maintain their brand image in this market. The report aides the new bees to understand the level of competition that they need to fight for to strengthen their roots in this competitive market.

Conducts Overall MOLDED PULP PACKAGING Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Molded Type (Thick Wall, Transfer, Thermoformed, Processed),

Source (Wood Pulp, Non-Wood Pulp),

Product Type (Trays, Cups, Clamshells, Plates, Bowls, Others),

End Use (Foodservice Disposables, Food Packaging, Healthcare, Electronics, Others)

The MOLDED PULP PACKAGING report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Cascades inc. announced that they had acquired the assets associated with the production moulded pulp packaging solutions in the United States region for USD 37.4 million. This acquisition will help in significant improvements of Cascades inc.’s production capacity for sustainable packaging products. The facilities acquired under this transaction are situated in Indiana and Iowa in United States belonging to Urban Forest Products and Clarion Packaging respectively

In August 2018, Sealed Air announced that they had acquired AFP, Inc., which will be integrated with Sealed Air’s “Product Care” business division. The combined technologies of the companies will provide significant growth opportunities for the company while providing unique levels of product offerings to their customers with the utmost production efficiency and wide range of solutions

After reading the Molded Pulp Packaging market report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the growth of the global Molded Pulp Packaging market.

Analyze key regions holding significant share of the total Molded Pulp Packaging market revenue.

Study the growth outlook of the global Molded Pulp Packaging market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.

Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use on the Molded Pulp Packaging market growth.

Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each Molded Pulp Packaging market player.

One of the important factors in Molded Pulp Packaging Market report is the competitive analysis. The report covers all the key parameters such as product innovation, market strategies of the key players, market share, revenue generation, latest research and development, and market expert views.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing rate of adoption for eco-friendly & sustainable packaging products from consumers is expected to foster growth in the market

Environmental benefits of these products is expected to augment growth of the market

Presence of strict regulations for the recycling process can restrict the market growth

Usage of certain packaging solutions from various different applicable industries can also hamper the market growth

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Molded Pulp Packaging market.

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Molded Pulp Packaging market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Molded Pulp Packaging Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Molded Pulp Packaging Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Molded Pulp Packaging Revenue by Countries

10 South America Molded Pulp Packaging Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Molded Pulp Packaging by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

