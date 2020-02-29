Modular Data Center Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2019-2025

Overview of the modular data center market

That department of an enterprise that is engaged in storing information, and maintaining servers, mainframes, and databases is known as a data center. Organizations and institutions that have to manage huge databases require solutions that can bring power utilization to an optimum degree.

Modular data centers ensure that the users receive flexible and efficient solutions. It refers to a method of installing components and modules that are purpose-engineered in order to provide data center capacity which has multiple power and cooling options. Modular data center modules are of two types namely, containerized module and individual module. The segment for individual module modular data centers is further categorized into IT module, power module, cooling module, and generator module.

Based on applications, the modular data center market is segmented into defense, education, telecom and IT, BFSI, government and public, energy, healthcare, and others. Geographically, the modular data center market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Rest of the World.

Mobility and scalability, low PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness), and disaster recovery are a few of the factors that drive the global modular data center market. However, factors such as limitations in high performance computing and vendor lock-in hinder the growth of this market.

Companies mentioned in the research report

Few of the key companies operating in the global modular data center market are Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Silicon Graphics International Corp., Canovate Corporation, Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Elliptical Mobile Solutions, Schneider Electric, Wave-2-Wave Solutions Corporation, IO Datacenters, LLC, AST Modular, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., Rittal GmbH & Co., Panduit Corp, Dell, Bladeroom USA LLC, and Emerson Network Power.

Major geographies analyzed under this research report are:

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

