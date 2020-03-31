Modular Construction Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2019-2031

The Modular Construction market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Modular Construction market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Modular Construction market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.
Modular Construction Market Research, in its recent market report, suggests that the Modular Construction market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Modular Construction market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Modular Construction market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.
The Modular Construction market study answers critical questions including:
- What tactics are being utilized by the Modular Construction market players to expand their production footprint in region?
- What are the threats faced by players in the global Modular Construction market mutually?
- Why region holds the majority of share in the global Modular Construction market?
- Why segment has the largest consumption in region?
- Which industries remain the leading consumers of the Modular Construction across the globe?
The content of the Modular Construction market report includes the following insights:
- Growth outlook of the global Modular Construction market in terms of value and volume
- Strategies utilized by different Modular Construction market players.
- Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the Modular Construction over the forecast period.
- End use consumption of the Modular Construction across various regions.
- Identify the ecological impacts of the Modular Construction and what regulations are being imposed on its usage.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Komatsu Ltd
Kiewit Corporation
Skanska AB Larsen & Toubro Limited
Taisei Corporation
Balfour Beatty PLC
ACS Group
Bouygues Construction
Guerdon Modular Buildings
JL Modular, Inc
KEF Infra
Laing O’Rourke
System House
Red Sea Housing Services
Palomar Modular Buildings
Julius Berger
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
By Construction
Permanent Modular
Relocatable Modular
By Material
Steel
Concrete
Wood
Other
Segment by Application
Commercial
Residential
Industrial
All the players running in the global Modular Construction market are elaborated thoroughly in the Modular Construction market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging Modular Construction market players.
