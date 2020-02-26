Modern Furniture Market: Global Opportunities, Regional Overview, Top Leaders, Size, Revenue and Forecast up to 2019 – 2027

Indepth Read this Modern Furniture Market

Key Players Operating in the Modern Furniture Market:

The Modern Furniture market is competitive with several global and regional players. Major players are adopting various strategies, such as regional expansion and product portfolio expansion to enhance their position in the market.

Companies are focusing on increasing the product portfolio. For instance, Fermob, manufactures colorful outdoor furniture and accessories for residential and commercial spaces.

The modern furniture market is fragmented owing to the presence of few global and several domestic players. Most of the vendors sell and promote their furniture products via their own online sales website and some through e-tailor websites. A few of the key players operating in the global Modern Furniture market are:

Ashley Home Stores, Ltd.

Barlow Tyrie Ltd.

TRIBÙ NV

CB2

Modern Lighting (Lumens Light + Living)

Williams-Sonoma Inc., by Inmod, Room & Board

Habitat

Crate and Barrel

Joybird

Huppé

Flexform SpA

B&B Italia Spa.

Global Modern Furniture Market: Research Scope

Global Modern Furniture Market, by Product Type

Chair

Table

Sofa

Bed

Others

Global Modern Furniture Market, by Material

Wood

Metal

Plastic

Glass

Others

Global Modern Furniture Market, by Area

Indoor

Outdoor

Global Modern Furniture Market, by End-user

Residential

Commercial

Global Modern Furniture Market, by Distribution Channel

Online E-tailer Websites Company Websites

Offline Furniture Stores Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Others



The report on the global Modern Furniture market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and regions.

