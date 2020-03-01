Mobility Scooter to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2019-2025

According to a recent report General market trends, the Mobility Scooter economy is likely to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The micro and macroeconomic elements that are forecasted to influence the trajectory of this Mobility Scooter market are examined in the market analysis that was presented.

market segment. Thus, the government interventions has made the use of mobility scooter cost effective through various schemes offered to the users. The mobility scooters offers comfort, ease of use and elegance, which instead is not offered by traditional wheelchairs, makes the mobility scooter market more potential.

Moreover, rising geriatric population, increasing incidences of knee and spine disorders, rising accidental and innate deformities are the important factors leading to the growing demand for mobility scooters globally. In order to assist the research and development in mobility aids, various national and international organizations participate actively along with regional government. Various government initiatives such as Affordable Care Act in the U.S., offers subsidy on mobility scooters for patients. Thus, market has high potential to grow in terms of its population reach, which is actively supported by government and non-government bodies. In addition, availability of mobility scooters in different designs and features has increased the attention of users towards mobility scooters. However, lack of infrastructure in many parts of the world and high cost of the devices restricts the uptake to some extent. Moreover, the use of refurbished mobility scooters is another biggest challenge faced by the market.

The mobility scooter market can be segmented into by type of design, by number of wheels, by distribution channel and by geography. In the terms of design, the mobility scooter is classified into boot scooters, mid-sized scooters and on road scooters. By wheels, the mobility scooter is classified into 3 wheels, 4 wheels and 5 wheels mobility scooters. By geography, the U.S. and European regions mainly U.K., occupies significant share of the mobility scooter market. North America dominates the market, due to government policies and high demand for mobility scooters. Moreover, baby boomer effect, sophisticated reimbursement policies, high awareness about the device are the other key factors favoring the market in North America. Followed by North America, Europe accounted for the second largest share of the global mobility scooters market due to increasing awareness and rising disposable income. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a higher growth rate owing to huge untapped population and increasing health care awareness among the patient population.

The major players having presence in the global mobility scooters market include Invacare, Afikim Electric Vehicles., Drive Medical Design and Manufacturing, Golden Technologies Inc., Pride Mobility Products, Hoveround Corp., Sunrise Medical, Van Os Medical, Electric Mobility, Amigo Mobility International Inc., Quingo, among others.

