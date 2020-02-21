Mobility As A Service Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Mobility As A Service Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market was valued at USD 40.19 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 209.94 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.79% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Mobility As A Service market are listed in the report.

Lyft

Uber Technologies Beeline Singapore

SkedGo Pty

UbiGo AB

MaaS Global Oy

Moovel Group

Deutsche Bahn AG