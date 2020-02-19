Mobile Video Surveillances Market 2020 Astonishing Growth | 3xLOGIC, Apollo Video Technology, Avigilon, Axis Communications

The Global Mobile Video Surveillances Market accounted for USD 1.37 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% the forecast period to 2025.

Market Drivers and Restraints

Increasing concerns for public safety and security

Increased use of wireless technology

Growing popularity of body-worn video cameras

Increasing adoption of IP video cameras

High initial cost, which includes the installation and maintenance of such systems, could be a barrier for the mass to adopt.

Lack of standardization

Key Players

3xLOGIC,

Apollo Video Technology,

Avigilon,

Axis Communications,

Bosch Security Systems,

Bosch Security and Safety Systems,

Costar Video Systems,

Hanwha Techwin,

Hikvision,

Infinova,

Ivideon Video Surveillance,

United Technologies,

Tyco

Market Segmentation

Based on application, the global mobile video surveillance market can be segmented into

trains and trams,

buses,

transport vehicles,

police cars and

drones

Based on offering, the global mobile video surveillance market can be segmented into

Hardware,

Software and Service

Hardware can be further sub segmented into cameras, storage solutions, video encoders and supporting accessories. Software can be sub segmented into vms (video management system) and video analytics. Service can be further sub segmented into maintenance and installation.

Based on vertical, the global mobile video surveillance market can be segmented into

transportation,

law and enforcement,

industrial and military and defense

Law and enforcement can be further sub segmented into city surveillance and prisons and correctional facilities. Industrial can be further sub segmented into mining, energy and power, manufacturing, construction and marine.

Based on geography, the global mobile video surveillance market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and,

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Study Objectives of Mobile Video Surveillance Market:

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segmentation on the basis of component, system and application.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for mobile video surveillance

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the mobile video surveillance

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the mobile video surveillance market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

