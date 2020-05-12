Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market was valued at USD 385.68 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1351.48 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.95% from 2017 to 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market are listed in the report.

Apple

Onmobile Global Limited

Google

AT&T

Vodafone

One97 Communications Limited

Ongzhong Corporation

Mahindra Comviva

Comverse