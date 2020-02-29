Mobile SoC Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019–2025

Global Mobile SoC market – A brief by PMR

The business report on the global Mobile SoC market serves a compilation of market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. With the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the authors of the report have presented the factors – positive and negative – that are influencing the market progress.

As per the report, the global market of Mobile SoC is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029.

Key Players

The global vendors for Mobile SoC include:

The key players considered in the study of the Mobile SoC market are Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Apple Inc., SAMSUNG, MediaTek Inc., Intel Corporation and others. The key players are constantly focusing on developing a new functionality and adding new features to the existing products.

Global Mobile SoC Market: Region-wise outlook

The global market for Mobile SoC is divided by regions into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the APEJ and Japan region dominate the market regarding revenue generation due to the large presence of the mobile phone manufacturers as well as rapidly increasing demand for mobile phones as these region contains the highly populated countries such as India, China, and others. North America is following the APEJ and Japan regarding revenue generation due to the increasing technological advancements in enhancing the smartphone usability and features this factor is responsible for increasing demand for the Mobile SoC. The Western Europe follows the North America market due to the rapid adoption of the new technological advancements in this region followed by Eastern Europe. The MEA and Latin America region are expected to grow at the moderate CAGR.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Mobile SoC Segments

Global Mobile SoC Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Global Mobile SoC Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Mobile SoC Market

Global Mobile SoC Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Mobile SoC Market

Mobile SoC Technology

Value Chain of Mobile SoC

Global Mobile SoC Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Mobile SoC includes

North America US Canada

Latin America Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market

Crucial findings of the Mobile SoC market report:

Historical and future progress of the global Mobile SoC market.

Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis.

Application of each segment in various regions.

Comparative study between leading and emerging Mobile SoC market vendors.

Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.

The Mobile SoC market addresses the following queries:

What innovative products are being introduced by the players in the global Mobile SoC market?

Which players are entering into partnerships and why?

What are the supply-side trends of the global Mobile SoC market?

Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of Mobile SoC ?

What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Mobile SoC market?

The Mobile SoC market report has considered

2018 as the base year

as the base year 2019 as the estimated year

as the estimated year 2014-2018 as the historic period

as the historic period 2019-2029 as the forecast period

