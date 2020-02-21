Mobile Robots Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Mobile Robots Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Mobile Robots Market was valued at USD 11.69 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 67.77 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22.14% from 2018 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Mobile Robots market are listed in the report.

Kuka

Northrop Grumman

Honda Motor

Softbank

Irobot

DJI

Lockheed Martin

Kongsberg Maritime