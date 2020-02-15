MOBILE PHONE INSURANCE MARKET OVERVIEW 2020: GLOBAL DEMAND ANALYSIS & OPPORTUNITY OUTLOOK 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market” has been added to orbis research database.

In 2018, the global Mobile Phone Insurance market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Mobile Phone Insurance? status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Phone Insurance? development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AIG

Allianz Insurance

AmTrust International Underwriters

Apple

AT&T

AXA

Deutsche Telekom

Liberty Mutual Insurance Group

Pier Insurance Managed Services

Samsung Electronics

SoftBank Corporation

Sprint Corporation

Telefonica Insurance S.A

Verizon Communications

Vodafone Group

Xiaomi

Orange

Aviva

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wireless Carrier

OEM-Provided

Banks

Market segment by Application, split into

Lost

Damage

Theft

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile Phone Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Phone Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

