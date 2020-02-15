MOBILE PHONE INSURANCE MARKET OVERVIEW 2020: GLOBAL DEMAND ANALYSIS & OPPORTUNITY OUTLOOK 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market” has been added to orbis research database.
In 2018, the global Mobile Phone Insurance market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Mobile Phone Insurance? status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Phone Insurance? development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AIG
Allianz Insurance
AmTrust International Underwriters
Apple
AT&T
AXA
Deutsche Telekom
Liberty Mutual Insurance Group
Pier Insurance Managed Services
Samsung Electronics
SoftBank Corporation
Sprint Corporation
Telefonica Insurance S.A
Verizon Communications
Vodafone Group
Xiaomi
Orange
Aviva
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Wireless Carrier
OEM-Provided
Banks
Market segment by Application, split into
Lost
Damage
Theft
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Mobile Phone Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Mobile Phone Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
