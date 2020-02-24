Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market by Trends, Dynamic Innovation in Technology, Service Providers & Forecast to 2025

A global mobile phone insurance ecosystem market report encompasses major growth drivers, trends, opportunities, restraints, and threats for the organization. The report also offers granular analysis of complete segmentation, regional analysis, share, as well as revenue forecasts. Additionally, the market segmentation also have been explored on the basis of past, present, and future trends of this market. Besides this, the report gives a complete analysis of the leading service providers in the mobile phone insurance ecosystem market.

This tremendous growth in terms of revenue can be attributed to the increasing number of theft and loss cases owing to high cost of smartphones. The rapidly increasing awareness regarding the protection of smartphones has led to the growth in the mobile phone insurance industry in recent times.

The global mobile phone insurance ecosystem market is witnessing a strong grwth owing to rising up gradations and innovations of schemes and policies being carried out by the key players. The mobile phone insurance ecosystem market comprise of some deep-rooted players which are investing huge amounts in order to provide the most improved insurance frameworks to their customers. The mobile phone insurance ecosystem market is fragmented with device OEMs, mobile network operators, third party insurers and retailers. These participants are focusing on increasing their portfolio depending upon the requirements of the customers.

Increased and easy convenience regarding insurance claiming procedures is one of the key trends predominantly affecting the global mobile phone insurance industry. The terms and conditions of the insurance companies are relatively critical which shoves the customers to fail to remember the claiming procedures altogether. Several sellers offer premium amount and set coverage regardless of the smartphone or coverage required.

On the contrary, various sellers have varying premium amounts for different coverage depending upon the requirements of the customers. On occasions, the premium and coverage amount varies depending upon the smartphone model viz. android based phones or iOS managed phone. This causes uncertainty among the consumers in the procurement of mobile phone insurance. This factor is posing a significant opportunity for the insurance companies to abridge their terms and conditions and provide maximum cover under a single premium amount.

Global Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market Investment Opportunities, By Region, 2017 & 2025

Global mobile phone insurance ecosystem market is bifurcated based on of different coverage types namely accidental, malicious or liquid damage, electrical or mechanical breakdown, theft or loss and others. The coverage offered by several companies are considerably viable depending upon the customers’ requirements. The theft or loss segment is the most prominent area leading the customers to opt for mobile phone insurance. In addition, technological problems also lead the customers to spend huge amounts in device repairing. Similar is the case with virus infections. Huge number of potential intimidations associated with expensive mobile phones is increasing the inclination of customers towards ensuring their devices. This factor is augmenting the demand for several insurance policies thus driving the global mobile phone insurance ecosystem market. global mobile phone insurance ecosystem market is fragmented with the presence of global and regional players. The primary participants include AT&T Inc., Hong Leong Group, BlackBerry Limited, Advanced Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Technologies ltd., AB Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem GmBH, Asurion LLC, Pier Insurance, Brightstar device and Protection LLC among others.

Key segments of the global mobile phone insurance ecosystem market

Type Overview, 2013-2025 (USD billion)

Accidental, Malicious or Liquid Damage

Electrical or Mechanical Breakdown

Theft or Loss

Others

Regional Overview, 2013-2025 (USD billion)

North America US Canada Europe

UK Ireland Spain Italy France Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific South Korea Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Chile Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

