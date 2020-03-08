Mobile Payment Technologies Market: Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of the Industry, 2024

Mobile Payment Technologies Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Mobile Payment Technologies Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Mobile Payment Technologies Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

By Market Players:

Competitive Dynamics

Furthermore, the report includes competition landscape which comprises competition matrix, market positioning of major players in the mobile payment technologies marketbased on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players of the mobile payment technologies market.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues between 2016 and 2018. The global players profiled in the global mobile payment technologies marketinclude MasterCard International Inc., Visa, Inc., American Express, Co., Boku, Inc., Fortumo, PayPal, Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Vodafone Ltd., AT & T, Inc., Google, Inc., Apple, Inc., Ant Financial Services Group, Tencent, and Microsoft Corporation.

Market Segmentation

Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by Type

Proximity Payment

Remote Payment

Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by Proximity Payment Type

Near Field Communication

QR Code Payment

Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by Remote Payment Type

SMS-based

USSD/STK

Direct Operator Billing

Digital Wallet

Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by Purchase Type

Airtime Transfers & Top-ups

Money Transfers & Payments

Merchandise & Coupons

Travel & Ticketing

Others

Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by End-use

Hospitality & Tourism Sector

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Retail Sector

Health care

Education

IT & Telecommunication

Others

Additionally, the report provides cross-sectional analysis of the mobile payment technologies market with respect to the following geographical segments:

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe UK Germany Italy Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



