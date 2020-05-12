Mobile Mapping Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Mobile Mapping Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Mobile Mapping Market was valued at USD 13.23 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 74.20 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.12% from 2017 to 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=2359&utm_source=NPN&utm_medium=005

The main companies operating in the Mobile Mapping market are listed in the report.

Apple

Trimble Navigation

Google

Ericsson

Microsoft Corporation

Tomtom NV

Telecommunication Systems

Mapquest

Foursquare Labs