Mobile Learning Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Mobile Learning Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Mobile Learning Market was valued at USD 10.93 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 179.21 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 36.45% from 2017 to 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Mobile Learning market are listed in the report.

IBM Corporation

Skillsoft

Citrix Systems

Upside Learning

Dell

SAP AG

AT&T

Promethean

Cisco Systems