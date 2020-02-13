Mobile Cloud Market Market is Trending in Key Regions to Reach at Next Level in Coming Years?

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Mobile Cloud Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Amazon Web Service (AWS) (United States), Google Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Apple Inc. (United States), Salesforce.com (United States), Rackspace Inc. (United States), Vmware Inc. (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Oracle (United States), Akamai Technolgies Inc. (United States) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Summary:

Scope of the Study:

Mobile cloud is a technique or a model which enables developers to build applications specifically designed for mobile users without being bound by the mobile operating system and the computing or memory capacity of the smartphone. The advent in the field of mobile computing and digital technologies for the collection of data storage, analysis and distribution of information and multimedia communication has transformed the outlook of the global mobile cloud market.

The market study is being classified, by Application (Gaming & Entertainment, Education, Business and Finance, Social Networking, Healthcare and Others) and major geographies with country level break-up. According to HTF, the Global Mobile Cloud market is expected to see growth rate of 39.0% and may see market size of USD49.8 Billion by 2024.

Amazon Web Service (AWS) (United States), Google Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Apple Inc. (United States), Salesforce.com (United States), Rackspace Inc. (United States), Vmware Inc. (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Oracle (United States), Akamai Technolgies Inc. (United States), Cloudian (United States) and Egnyte (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study.

Research Analyst at HTF predicts that United States Players will contribute to the maximum growth of Global Mobile Cloud market throughout the predicted period.

Segment Analysis:

HTF has segmented the market of Global Mobile Cloud market by Type, Application and Region.

On the basis of geography, the market of Mobile Cloud has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). If we see Market by Based on Users, the sub-segment i.e. Enterprises will boost the Mobile Cloud market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by Deployment Type, the sub-segment i.e. Public will boost the Mobile Cloud market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.

Market Drivers:

Manifold Usage of the Smartphone

Enhanced Network Connectivity

Evolving Needs for Centralized Data Management

Market Trend:

Mounting Prospects for Mobile APP Sellers

Rising Use of HTML5 Technology

Restraints:

Prevalence of Data Security Apprehensions

Lack of Awareness About Network Connectivity

Multi-Platform OS are Hindering the Mobility Management

Opportunities:

Bridging the Connectivity and Accessibility Gap

Enhancing Flexibility Provision in Enterprises

Beginning of A New Workflow Pattern

Challenges:

Rising Indispensible Requirement to Transit to the Cloud

In October 2018, IBM launched Multicloud Manager, a management technology that enables businesses to manage, shift, and integrate applications across cloud environments.

California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) is passing a law for protection of data in United States which will be effective by January, 2020. It is expected to be country’s highest commendable security and privacy law. Also, SEC is taking risk prohibiting steps to overcome breaches in financial sectors specific to public listed companies to increase risk assurance

