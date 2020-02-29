Mobile Cloud Market 2020 by Component Type, User Type, Application Area, and Region Forecast to 2023

The Global Mobile Cloud Market is valued at USD 18.49 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach a value of USD 87.47 billion by the end of 2022, growing at a projected CAGR of 24.86% during the forecast period of 2017 – 2022.

The Mobile Cloud market includes a combination of cloud computing, mobile computing and wireless technologies and networks to enhance the computational power. The beneficiaries of the technology are the mobile/smartphone users, network operators and cloud service providers, since the smartphone, tablet and cloud computing technologies are converging into the new mobile cloud market. It is estimated that by 2020, the market will have crossed the 1 trillion cloud-ready devices benchmark.

Get More Information about this report at: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/217174?utm_source=Manoj

The Mobile Cloud Technology is broadly of four types: Immobile Clouds, Proximate Immobile Computing, Proximate Mobile Computing and Hybrid Computing. At a time when mobile technologies have radically altered business around us, almost everything today from text files and documents to music and videos is stored on the cloud today. One of the primary advantages of using the cloud technology for storage is the space, ease of use, scalability, integration and synchronization-capability, reliability and security it offers the data. It can be concluded that mobile cloud has revolutionized the current use and applicability of mobile phones. Vis-Ã -vis, the cloud-based mobile storage apps has leveraged the adoption of a personalized user-experience in mobile-based clouds.

The market is driven by factors such as the rise in the demands of users, the ease in provision of mobile apps, the rise in smartphone sales, the availability of secure and fast network connections, the escalating need for a centralized data management system and the increasing adoption of BYOD technologies. However, acceleration in the growth of the market is hindered by security issues, lack of interoperability between platforms and Operating Systems, uncertainty towards the security of data and the lack of awareness about the available telecommunication networks and features.

Opportunities lie in the loopholes of the framework of the cloud. The cloud is capable of not only bridging the gap in accessibility and connectivity, but also in enhancing capabilities within Enterprises and introducing a new framework in the workflow of business. The technology is also fostering other IoT trends such as the Wearable technology market. The mobile cloud is also expected to leverage the mobilization of money in the future.

The Mobile Cloud is enabled by technologies such as HTML5, Onepi, 4G LTE, Web 4.0, Cloudlets, Hypervisor and Cascading Style Sheet (CSS). It has been observed that the rise and popularity of the HTML5 technology is a primary driver of the market. The current prominent Mobile Cloud APPs are Dropbox, Box, Sugarsync, Onedrive, Carbonite, Mozy, Google Drive and Idrivesync.

The Market has been segmented on the basis of User Type as Personal and Corporate. Market scenarios and Investment opportunities in various Applications Areas of the Mobile Cloud technology such as Gaming, Entertainment, Education, Productivity, Finance, Utilities, Healthcare, Travel, Navigation and Social Networking APP have been enlisted as part of the study. Other segments covered in the report are on the basis of End-User as Health care, Retail, Education, Government, Gaming, Communications, Banking and Financial Services etc. and Geography as North America (NA), Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LA) and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The market leaders in the domain are Amazon Web Services, Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc, Salesforce, EMC, IBM and Oracle. Other popular vendors of the technology are Rackspace, Inc., Eucalyptus Systems, GoGrid, HP and Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Related Reports:

Global Mobile Device Management Market – By Deployment, Solution, Geography and Vendors – Market Shares, Forecasts and Trends (2015-2020)

Cloud Encryption By Type of Data, End User Industry, Region, Vendors and Challengers Market Share, Trends, Forecasts (2015-2020)

Global Mobile Payment Security Software Market – By Industry, Geography and Vendors – Market Shares, Forecasts and Trends (2015-2020)

Make an Inquiry before Buying at https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/217174?utm_source=Manoj

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.