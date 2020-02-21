Mobile BI Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Mobile BI Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Mobile BI Market was valued at USD 4.12 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 25.31 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22.35% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Mobile BI market are listed in the report.

SAS Institute

Information Builders

IBM Corporation

SAP

Microstrategy

Incorporated

Yellowfin International Pty. Ltd

Qlik Technologies

Tibco Software

Oracle Corporation

Tableau Software