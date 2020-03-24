Mobile Application Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2019-2029

Global Mobile Application Market Viewpoint

In this Mobile Application market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

By end use, Games will account for a lion’s share of revenue in the APEJ mobile application market, reaching a valuation of close to $18 Billion in the year 2026 from roughly $6 Billion in 2016, i.e. a CAGR of 11.4%. However, travel will record a substantially higher CAGR of 15% during the forecast period in the APEJ mobile application market.

Japan will remain the smallest market but one in which mobile gaming is strong

Japan is a nation well-known for its economic strength, highly developed mobile infrastructure and being home to a population that is almost always on the bleeding edge of technology. Even with a relatively small population especially when compared to North America or APEJ, a CAGR of 6.8% for the decade can be expected, leading to a revenue of a little over $3 Billion. By end use, the Games segment is likely to drop to a little more than a third of the total market revenue share by the year 2026 from almost half the revenue share in 2016, representing a CAGR of 6.2%. Companies looking to enter the Japan mobile application market should target Google Play as opposed to the Apple App Store as it is likely to maintain its dominance in this highly influential regional market.

“Games end use segment expected to be the dominant revenue generator in the global mobile application market

Smartphones have all but replaced personal computers, gaming consoles, MP3 players, calculators, cameras and many more devices. They have become a ‘one-stop’ solution for many people. The primary use case (and revenue generator) in the global mobile application market is mobile gaming and it is anticipated to remain so throughout the forecast period 2016 – 2026. The Games segment by end use in the global mobile application market generated a revenue of more than US$ 18 Billion worldwide in 2016. This segment is predicted to record a CAGR of 9% and be worth more than US$ 42 Billion in 2026. The Games segment is likely to account for close to 45% market share in the global mobile application market by the end of the forecast period and therefore, its importance can hardly be overstated for any player wishing to enter this segment.”

The Mobile Application market research addresses the following queries:

Why end use remains the top consumer of Mobile Application in region? Which segment does the consumers highly prefer? How will the global Mobile Application market look like by the end of the forecast period? What innovative technologies are the Mobile Application players using to get an edge over their rivals? What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Mobile Application market?

After reading the Mobile Application market report, readers can

Get hints about various agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Mobile Application market players.

Outline prominent regions holding significant share in the global Mobile Application market along with the key countries.

Investigate a comparative study between leading and emerging Mobile Application market vendors.

Comprehensive evaluation on the changing pattern of consumers across various regions.

Important trends affecting the adoption pattern of Mobile Application in various industries.

